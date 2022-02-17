Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given New GBX 336 Price Target at UBS Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 336 ($4.55) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

