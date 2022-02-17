Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $126.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 146,495 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

