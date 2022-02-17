Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,145,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $156,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70,322 shares during the period. Third Security LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,999 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.67 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

