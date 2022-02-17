DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Up 0.8%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). 77 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.27.
DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)
