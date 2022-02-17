DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Up 0.8%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08). 77 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.19 million and a P/E ratio of -4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.27.

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

