DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $183,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in DraftKings by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.72.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.