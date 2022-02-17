DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.58

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.80. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 1,661 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

