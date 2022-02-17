Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.