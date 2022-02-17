Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Driven Brands stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. 4,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,945. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 148.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

