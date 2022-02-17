Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Driven Brands stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. 4,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,945. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 148.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Driven Brands by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
