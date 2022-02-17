DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,500 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the January 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.1 days.

Several analysts recently commented on DSDVF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSDVF stock traded up $9.61 on Thursday, reaching $198.34. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $175.74 and a 12 month high of $271.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.34.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.