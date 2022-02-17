Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Up 57.9% in January

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,142. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.75, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)
