Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Short Interest Up 57.9% in January

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,142. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.75, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 33,274 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

