Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

