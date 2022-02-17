Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 3,193,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 88,449 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

