Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $106,217.70 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $106,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00.

DUOL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. 226,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,755. Duolingo Inc has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $49,908,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

