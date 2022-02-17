Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $106,217.70 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $106,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $71,400.00.
DUOL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.00. 226,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,755. Duolingo Inc has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
