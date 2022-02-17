DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €44.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €44.50 ($50.57).

Several analysts have recently commented on DWS shares. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

DWS stock opened at €35.62 ($40.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.97. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €33.80 ($38.41) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

