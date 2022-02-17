DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Up 45.7% in January

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 395,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of DXPE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 61,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,371. The firm has a market cap of $538.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

