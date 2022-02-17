Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 27,300 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

