Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $186.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.64.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,439 shares of company stock worth $10,760,245 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

