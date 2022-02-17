Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $258,000 Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Accolade were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 27.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of ACCD opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

