Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $263,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $1,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $368,000.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $418,640.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $2,410,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.