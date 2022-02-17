Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $263,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $1,851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $368,000.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.13.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CUK)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.