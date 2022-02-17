Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $285,000 in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPXC. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,663,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 29,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

