Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of EIC stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $19.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

