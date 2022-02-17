East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Down 12.5%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 143,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 88,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07.

About East West Petroleum (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,000,000 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

