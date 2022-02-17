Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

