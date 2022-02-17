EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.560-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.590-$1.650 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $190.24. 6,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,392. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.