Eaton Vance Management Acquires 11,401 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435,984 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

