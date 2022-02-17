Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $237.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.97. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

