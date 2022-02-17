Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $127,122,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 519,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,172,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $306.79 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.60 and a 200-day moving average of $325.93. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

