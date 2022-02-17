Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after acquiring an additional 641,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $275.46 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.23 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.