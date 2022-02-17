Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in Sanofi by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Sanofi by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sanofi by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

