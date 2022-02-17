Eaton Vance Management Purchases 35,806 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

NYSE PRU opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,432 shares of company stock worth $25,314,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

