Eaton Vance Management Sells 53,036 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,036 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,930,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,286. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.