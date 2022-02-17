Ecolab Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 369% compared to the average daily volume of 439 call options.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its 200 day moving average is $219.38. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $180.37 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.15.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

