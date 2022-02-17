Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Receives $14.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 18,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,520. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

In related news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,521,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

