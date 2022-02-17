Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 111.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 60,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 57,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 283.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

