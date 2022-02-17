Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a market cap of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.88.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
