Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a market cap of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

