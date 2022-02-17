Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,845 shares of company stock worth $4,288,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.74. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

