Element Solutions Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NYSE ESI opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

