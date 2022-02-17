EMCOR Group (EME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EME opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $89.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

