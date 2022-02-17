Emera (TSE:EMA) Given a C$61.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Emera (TSE:EMA) received a C$61.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EMA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$58.26 on Tuesday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$63.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a PE ratio of 32.38.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

