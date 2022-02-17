Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EBS opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $123.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

