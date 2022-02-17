Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to post sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.73 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.15. 71,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.