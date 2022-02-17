Eminer Price Down 4.5% This Week (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Eminer has a market cap of $2.04 million and $199,368.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00107770 BTC.

About Eminer

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

