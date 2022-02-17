Emmerson (LON:EML) Shares Down 3.7%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) shares traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.21 ($0.08). 873,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,225,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.85 million and a PE ratio of -20.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.17.

In other news, insider Rupert Joy purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($12,178.62).

About Emmerson (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

