Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $167,478.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.83 or 0.07081516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,511.81 or 0.99861630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.