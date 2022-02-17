Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases Earnings Results

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of DAVA traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,404. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $79.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth $247,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Endava by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.