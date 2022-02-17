Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($33.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,830 ($24.76) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.81) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.15) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.22).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDV opened at GBX 1,795 ($24.29) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,635.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,716.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,505 ($20.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($29.09).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.