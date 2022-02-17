Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,095,800 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the January 15th total of 651,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

