Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.
Energizer has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.
ENR opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. Energizer has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
Several research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
