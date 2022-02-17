Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Energizer has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

ENR opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. Energizer has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

