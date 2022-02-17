Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Hits $559,412.83

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $559,412.83 and $225,543.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00257393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005268 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000853 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020394 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

