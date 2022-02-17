EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

NYSE ENLC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 60,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,781. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -118.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 238,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

